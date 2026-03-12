Kremlin envoy says Russia-US economic ties discussed in Florida talks

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev said he met with US representatives in Florida to discuss economic cooperation between Russia and the United States.



In a post on Telegram on Thursday, Dmitriev said the meeting focused on "promising projects" to restore Russian-US relations and developments in global energy markets.



Many countries, especially the US, are beginning to understand the key role that Russian oil and gas play in the stability of the global economy and how ineffective and destructive sanctions against Russia are, he said.



Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump, confirmed the meeting in Florida. "The teams discussed a variety of topics and agreed to stay in touch," he wrote on X on Wednesday.



Dmitriev serves as Russia's special representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries and is involved in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing for more than four years.



From Moscow's perspective, his main role is to influence Washington's position and improve bilateral economic relations.



