New York City Mayor calls Michigan synagogue attack 'horrifying'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned a "horrifying." attack Thursday on a synagogue in the state of Michigan.

"The attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan is horrifying. My thoughts are with the congregation and all who are shaken by this act of antisemitic violence," Mamdani wrote on US social media company X.

Mamdani said he is continuing to "closely" monitor the situation.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD (New York Police Department) will continue to deploy high-visibility patrols to Jewish religious and cultural institutions across the five boroughs," he added.

The suspect was killed after authorities said he drove a vehicle into the synagogue before a fire broke out inside the worship space, which also houses a preschool, local officials said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard declined to characterize the incident as terrorism, saying the suspect's identity had not yet been established and the investigation is preliminary.








