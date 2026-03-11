Syrian president, Azerbaijani counterpart discuss regional escalation in phone call

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held a phone call on Tuesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to discuss recent regional developments and the implications of the latest regional military escalation, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.

During the call, the two leaders emphasized the importance of reducing tensions and halting escalation to prevent further instability that could negatively affect the security of countries in the region.

They also stressed the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic means to address ongoing crises.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across various fields.

Sharaa and Aliyev also agreed to continue coordination and communication on issues of mutual interest in support of regional stability.

Regional escalation has flared since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring another 10,000. Israel has also expanded its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Refusing to surrender, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.