Parts of Iranian missile fall in rural area of Damascus

Large parts of an Iranian missile fell near a rural village in Damascus, Syria early Wednesday after being intercepted by the Israeli army, Syrian media reported.

Alikhbaria Syria TV said the debris landed in the vicinity of the village of Ma'as after the missile was intercepted.

The channel added that the falling missile fragments did not cause any damage or casualties.

Ibrahim Al-Mousa, a resident of the nearby village of Al-Mushaqaq, told the channel that the interception of the missile caused fear and panic among residents, particularly children.

"Had the missile debris fallen on a house, it could have caused damage," he said.

Similar incidents have been reported in recent days in southern Syria, particularly in the provinces of Daraa and Quneitra, as debris from intercepted missiles fell amid the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's military response, raising concerns among civilians.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.