Brazil demands TikTok explain videos depicting violence against women

Brazil's government on Tuesday demanded an explanation from TikTok on what the company has done to detect and remove misogynistic content after videos simulating assaults on women went viral.

The videos, which circulated widely on International Women's Day, March 8, show men brutally beating and stabbing mannequins representing female figures as responses to romantic rejection.

The content includes phrases like "training in case she says no."

The Ministry of Justice sent an official notice to TikTok giving the social media platform five days to explain how its moderation system and recommendation algorithm works, and whether accounts who shared the offensive posts received any financial compensation.

In a statement to AFP, TikTok said that the questionable posts were removed from the platform and the team is working to identify further infringements.

The ministry said the platform's obligations extend beyond removing the content, pointing to a recent ruling in Brazil's Supreme Court that said social networks face civil liability when they host content that constitutes crimes against women.

Police are investigating at least four accounts responsible for the content, which trended under the label "in case she says no."

Brazil recorded 1,518 murders of women in 2025, the highest number in the decade since femicide became a crime, according to official data.