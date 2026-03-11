6 killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s Tabriz

Six people were killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran's northwestern city of Tabriz, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday.

Majid Farshi, director of Crisis Management in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province, said the strikes targeted Tabriz and the nearby area of Azarshahr late Tuesday, according to the state news agency IRNA.

"Six civilians were killed in an enemy attack on Tabriz and the Azarshahr area Tuesday evening," Farshi said, adding that authorities would release information about the wounded later.

Separately, Iranian media reported explosions in the city of Qom, without giving any further details about their nature or casualties.

More than 1,200 people have been killed, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and over 10,000 others injured in Iran since the US and Israel staged a joint attack on Feb. 28, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.