UAE reports new missile, drone attacks from Iran

The United Arab Emirates reported new missile and drone attacks from Iran on Tuesday, with air defenses working to intercept the incoming projectiles.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said "the sounds heard are the result of the air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones."

No further details were provided.

Regional escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, and injuring over 10,000 others.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





