GERMANYS MERZ: US, ISRAEL LACK EXIT PLAN FOR IRAN WAR

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz cautioned Tuesday that the United States and Israel appear to have no clear exit strategy for the Iran war.

"We share many of their goals. But with each day of the war, more questions arise," Merz told a news conference in Berlin. "We are particularly concerned that there is apparently no common plan for how to bring this war to a swift and convincing conclusion."

The conservative leader warned that a prolonged conflict would hurt Europe through increased security threats, higher energy prices, and a potential migration crisis.

"Germany and Europe have no interest in an endless war. We have no interest in the dissolution of Iran's territorial integrity, statehood, or economic viability," Merz said. "A scenario like the one we have seen in Libya, Iraq, or other countries in the region would harm us all."

Merz also condemned Iran's attacks on neighboring countries not directly involved in the conflict.

"Iran is indiscriminately attacking countries in the region, including close partners and allies of our country," he said. "I condemn this in the strongest possible terms. These attacks must stop immediately. Our partners in the region have our full solidarity."