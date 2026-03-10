US Senate minority leader slams Trump over Iran war

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed President Donald Trump's handling of the operation with Iran on Tuesday, accusing the administration of issuing contradictory statements about the war and demanding public testimony from senior officials.

"Donald Trump's war with Iran grows more confusing and more contradictory by the day," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

His remarks came hours after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that the US were preparing for the "most intense day of strikes" inside Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury.

Schumer pointed to comments Trump made on Monday suggesting the operation might already be nearing completion.

"Well, which is it? Is the war ending, or are we on the brink of the worst fighting yet? How is it possible that Trump and his cronies can't make it 12 hours without contradicting themselves about this war? It's incredible."

Schumer accused Trump of speaking without a clear grasp of the facts, saying the president makes off-the-cuff remarks that are often contradicted by his own comments a day later.

'IRAN DOESN'T HAVE TOMAHAWK MISSILES, DONALD TRUMP!'



The Democrat also challenged Trump's claim that Iranian Tomahawk missiles were responsible for a strike on an all girls school that killed 175 civilians, including many children.

"Iran doesn't have Tomahawk missiles, Donald Trump! The claim is beyond asinine," Schumer said.

Trump claimed Monday that Iran has Tomahawk cruise missiles in its arsenal as the munition becomes a key piece of evidence in an airstrike on the school.

"And whether it's Iran, who also has some Tomahawks -- they wish they had more -- but whether it's Iran or somebody else, the fact is that a Tomahawk is very generic. It's sold to other countries, but that's being investigated right now," Trump said, referring to an ongoing Pentagon investigation into the strike.

Schumer said he demands a "full, independent and transparent" investigation into the strike and the civilian casualties. "There needs to be accountability."

He also warned that the war is already affecting the global economy, particularly with tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

"Donald Trump is causing chaos in our economy."

Schumer said he and several Democratic colleagues will demand that administration officials testify publicly before Congress about the war.

He specifically called for hearings involving Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"The administration needs to come before Congress and testify in public hearings under oath as to why our troops are fighting and dying in the Middle East," Schumer added.