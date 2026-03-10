Lawsuit filed against ChatGPT for 'assisting' in deadly school shooting in Canada

A lawsuit was filed in Canada on Monday, claiming that the use of ChatGPT to plan an act resulted in the second-deadliest school shooting in the country's history.

The family of a student who was seriously injured during the Feb. 10 armed attacks at a school and a residence in British Columbia has sued OpenAI, the developer of the AI chatbot ChatGPT.

The family alleges that the company knew the perpetrator was planning a mass attack.

In the petition submitted to the court, the family claimed that ChatGPT acted in a manner that assisted the attacker.

OpenAI had previously stated that they reviewed the attacker's activity within the application months before the incident and terminated the account but failed to report the situation to the police.

It was reported that 10 people, including the attacker, lost their lives and 27 others were injured in the shootings carried out at the school and home in British Columbia.

This incident was recorded as the second-deadliest school shooting in the country's history, following the 1989 "L'Ecole Polytechnique" massacre in Montreal, which claimed 14 lives.