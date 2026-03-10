Kosovo Constitutional Court suspends implementation of decree dissolving parliament

Kosovo's Constitutional Court on Monday suspended the implementation of a decree dissolving the country's parliament, pending a review of its constitutionality.

In a written statement, the court said the request to review the decision by President Vjosa Osmani to dissolve the assembly was submitted by Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

The court decided to impose a temporary measure prohibiting the president from taking any further actions related to the March 6 decree dissolving the parliament.

It also ordered the suspension of any actions by the Kosovo Assembly connected to the decree during the period specified in the decision.

The interim measure, which enters into force immediately, will remain valid until March 31.

Osmani had announced on March 6 that she was dissolving parliament after lawmakers failed to elect a new president before the expiration of her mandate on April 4.

Kosovo held general elections on Feb. 9, 2025, followed by early parliamentary elections on Dec. 28, 2025.

The new government led by Kurti received a vote of confidence in parliament on Feb. 11.





