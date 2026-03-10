DONALD TRUMP TELLS FOX NEWS ITS POSSIBLE HE WOULD TALK WITH IRAN

 Contact Us
As Operation Epic Fury continues to batter Iranian infrastructure, U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that he remains conditionally open to speaking with Tehran.

Published March 10,2026
U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News ⁠that it's possible ⁠he would be willing to talk with Iran but that it depends ⁠on the terms, the cable news network said on Tuesday.

Asked in an interview on Monday evening about the possibility of negotiations with Tehran, Trump told Fox he heard Tehran ⁠wanted to ⁠talk badly, according to the news network.

The Republican president also reiterated his unhappiness with Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, telling Fox: "I don't believe he ⁠can live in peace."

Trump also echoed his comments at a press conference earlier on Monday, telling Fox the results of the ⁠U.S. ‌military operation ‌in Iran were "way beyond ⁠expectation." Trump ‌added that he was surprised that Iran was ⁠striking Gulf countries ⁠with missiles and drones, according ⁠to the network.