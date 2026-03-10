US forces strike over 5,000 targets in Iran in 1st 10 days: Central Command

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported Monday that American forces have struck more than 5,000 targets in Iran during the first 10 days of strikes, saying they are aimed at locations "that pose an imminent threat."

"CENTCOM forces are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime's security apparatus, prioritizing locations that pose an imminent threat," the command said on the US social media company X.

The campaign, called Operation Epic Fury, has already damaged or destroyed more than 50 Iranian ships, according to CENTCOM.

It also noted that the operation has employed a wide range of US military assets, including strategic bombers, fighter jets, attack aircraft, drones, missile defense systems, naval forces, and surveillance platforms, supported by refueling and cargo aircraft, along with specialized communication and counter-drone capabilities.

Targets have included Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters, command and control centers, intelligence sites, integrated air defense systems, ballistic missile and drone production facilities, and naval and missile assets.

CENTCOM said additional specialized capabilities are involved but could not be publicly disclosed.

The tensions escalated since Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which have so far killed around 1,300 people, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz around March 1. The strategic waterway normally handles about 20 million barrels of oil shipments daily and roughly 20% of the global liquefied natural gas trade.





