PUTIN CONGRATULATES KHAMENEIS SON ON HIS APPOINTMENT AS IRANS NEW LEADER

Putin congratulates Khamenei's son on his appointment as Iran's new leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Mojtaba ⁠Khamenei ⁠on his appointment as Iran's new leader, ⁠the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin said he was confident Khamenei would continue ⁠his father's work "with ⁠honour" and unite the Iranian people "in the face of severe trials."

He added ⁠that Russia would continue to stand by Tehran, saying he wished ⁠to "confirm ‌unwavering ‌support for ⁠Tehran ‌and solidarity with our ⁠Iranian ⁠friends."

"Now, when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your work in this high office will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication. I am confident that you will honorably continue your father's work and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials," a Kremlin statement said.

According to the statement, Putin reiterated Moscow's support for Tehran, saying Russia will remain a reliable partner to Iran.

"For my part, I would like to confirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends. Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic. I wish you success in solving the difficult tasks ahead of you, as well as good health and strength of spirit," it said.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, became Iran's third Supreme Leader in history.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described his appointment as a step toward strengthening national unity.

The previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had held the position for 37 years. A joint US-Israel airstrike on Feb. 28 hit his Tehran home, killing him. He was 86 years old.





