North Korea cancels international marathon for 'some reasons'

North Korea has canceled its international marathon scheduled for April 5, according to a tour agency involved with the event.

Koryo Tours, a China-based agency that organizes tours to North Korea, said on Monday that it received an official message from Pyongyang's Athletics Association citing "some reasons" for the cancellation.

The agency said the decision is final. "At present, no further information has been provided regarding the reasons for the cancellation," it added on its website.

The Pyongyang International Marathon, previously known as the Mangyongdae Prize International Marathon, was first held in 1981 and began accepting amateur runners in 2014.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in 2025.