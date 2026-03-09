News World Israel accused of using white phosphorus in attacks on Lebanon

Israel accused of using white phosphorus in attacks on Lebanon

Highlighting the devastating toll of the escalating conflict, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has officially accused Israel of unlawfully deploying white phosphorus munitions over residential areas in southern Lebanon.

In a report released on Monday, the organization said it was able to verify and geographically locate seven recordings.



In a report released on Monday, the organization said it was able to verify and geographically locate seven recordings.



The incendiary properties of white phosphorus can be fatal, or cause serious injuries with lifelong symptoms.



"The Israeli military's unlawful use of white phosphorus over residential areas is extremely alarming and will have dire consequences for civilians," said Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at HRW.



The Israeli military did not initially comment on the accusation.



White phosphorus ignites on contact with oxygen in the air and continues to burn until either nothing remains or the oxygen supply is cut off.



An additional protocol to the Geneva Conventions on international humanitarian law prohibits the use of phosphorus weapons if there is a risk that they will primarily affect civilians.



Before the attack on March 3, the Israeli military had called on the civilian population to evacuate and stay at least 1,000 metres away from the attack area, according to the HRW report.



It could not be verified whether people in the area were harmed by white phosphorus.











