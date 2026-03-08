Bahrain says missile fragments injure 1 person, damage shops in Manama

Bahrain said Sunday that one person was injured and several shops were damaged after missile fragments fell on a public road in the national capital, Manama.

The Interior Ministry said Civil Defense teams secured and evacuated the affected areas.

Interior Minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa warned on US social media company X that anyone cooperating with attacks against Bahrain by photographing or publishing locations of vital facilities on social media would be treated as a partner in the "aggression" and face legal consequences.

Earlier Saturday, the Interior Ministry said Iranian aggression caused a fire and material damage to a house and several surrounding buildings in Manama.

Civil Defense teams took measures to extinguish the fire, it added.

Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets since Feb. 28. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran said the attacks are in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.





