Türkiye mulls sending F-16s to northern Cyprus amid Mideast war

The deployment of Turkish F-16 fighter jets to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is being considered to ensure the island's security, Turkish Defense Ministry sources said Saturday.

"In light of recent developments, phased planning is underway to ensure the security of the TRNC. The deployment of F-16 aircraft to the island is among the options being considered," said a statement from the ministry sources.

The announcement came amid escalating tensions following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

On Wednesday, Greek F-16V fighter jets landed at Paphos Airport in Greek Cyprus following recent Iranian attacks linked to the regional escalation.









