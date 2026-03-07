Spain 'strongly condemns' Israeli attacks on Lebanon, urges compliance with UN resolution

The Spanish government "strongly condemned" the recent Israeli attacks against Lebanon and called for full compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

In a statement released by the Spanish Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Madrid reiterated its commitment to the security and stability of Lebanon, emphasizing that both were vital for the wider region.

The statement urged Israel to comply with its obligations under international law and called on all parties to fully adhere to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, as well as the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024.

The government also reaffirmed its support for the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and demanded that the mission's personnel and positions be respected, condemning recent Israeli attacks on peacekeeping forces.

The statement stressed that Israel must respect the peacekeepers, including the Spanish contingent deployed in southern Lebanon under the resolution's mandate.

"Spain reiterates its call for respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its support for the measures taken by President Aoun's government to ensure the state's monopoly on the use of force throughout Lebanese territory, the strengthening of the Lebanese Armed Forces, and their effective redeployment in the south of the country," the statement said.

The remarks come amid Israel's expanding military campaign in Lebanon since Monday, following limited rocket fire by Hezbollah amid broader regional tensions linked to the war waged by Israel and the US against Iran.

Israel had killed more than 4,000 people and wounded around 17,000 during an offensive in Lebanon that began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024.

Despite a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah since November 2024, Israel has continued near-daily violations that have left hundreds dead and wounded.