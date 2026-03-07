Polls show majority of Europeans oppose US, Israeli strikes on Iran

Recent public opinion surveys across Europe showed on Friday that large segments of the public in several countries oppose the US and Israel's strikes on Iran.

According to polls conducted in Spain, Italy, Germany and the UK, majorities in these countries reject military intervention and support cautious or neutral positions by their governments.

In Spain, a rapid poll conducted by Madrid-based research firm 40dB for the newspaper El Pais and Cadena SER radio found that around 68% of respondents reject the US and Israel's attacks on Iran.

The survey also showed that 57% support Spain's decision not to provide military support to the US and Israel, while 53% believe the US should not be allowed to use military bases in Spain for operations related to the conflict.

Around 42% of respondents said they approve of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's handling of the crisis, while nearly 80% said they are closely following developments and that their most common feeling about the conflict is concern.

- Italy

A similar trend appeared in Italy, according to a poll conducted by Rome-based research company YouTrend for Sky TG24 television.

The survey showed that 56% of respondents oppose the US and Israel's military intervention against Iran.

Support for the attacks is higher among center-right voters, with 57% backing the intervention, while 79% of broader center-left voters oppose it.

Some 48% of respondents believe the Italian government should remain neutral and act as a mediator between the parties, while 29% say the government should condemn the attacks and immediately call for a ceasefire.

GERMANY

In Germany, a new public opinion survey published by public broadcaster ARD also indicates low public trust toward the US and Israel.

According to the survey, 58% of respondents believe the war waged by the US and Israel against Iran is not justified.

About 75% said they are concerned that the conflict could spread to other countries, while trust in the US fell to 15%, the lowest level in the past 20 years.

The survey also showed that only 17% of respondents consider Israel a reliable partner, while 85% believe global politics is increasingly dominated by a system where "might makes right."

UK

In the UK, polls conducted by London-based research and data analysis company YouGov indicate limited public support for US strikes on Iran.

A survey conducted on March 2, after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, found that 49% of Britons oppose the strikes, while 28% support them.

A significant portion of respondents also oppose the use of Royal Air Force bases in the UK for US strikes against Iran.

A study conducted at the end of February showed that 58% were against such use, and even when the condition that operations be "limited only to missile targets" was added in the March 2 survey, opposition still measured 50%.

The research also revealed that 45% of Britons believe the government should neither praise nor condemn US strikes on Iran.

Meanwhile, 47% of respondents said Prime Minister Keir Starmer has handled the US-Iran tension poorly, while 34% said he managed the situation well.

Escalating regional tensions followed the Feb. 28 launch of joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 1,000 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.

The conflict has triggered widespread regional instability and retaliatory attacks from Tehran against US-linked sites across the region.