Erdoğan warns Iran attacks threaten regional and global stability

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday, highlighting concerns over the recent escalation following US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

"Türkiye is closely monitoring the process that began with the attacks on Iran. If the interventions are prolonged, they could cause significant damage to regional and global stability. There are still measures that can be taken to build a dialogue platform, and our peace-focused efforts continue," Erdoğan stressed during a phone call, according to an official statement released by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The discussion also covered bilateral relations and broader regional and global issues.

According to the statement, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's strong commitment to deepening cooperation with the UK across all sectors, particularly in the defense industry, and said steps will continue to advance this collaboration.