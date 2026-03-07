Erdogan, Starmer discuss global issues in call

According to a statement from the Directorate of Communications, the leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, the conflict process in our region, and regional and global issues.



President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye's will to develop Türkiye-UK cooperation in all areas, especially in the defense industry, is strong, and they will continue to take steps to further this.



During the call, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is following the process that started with the attacks on Iran, that if the interventions are prolonged, they could greatly harm regional and global stability, that there are still things that can be done to build a basis for dialogue, and that their peace-oriented efforts are continuing.