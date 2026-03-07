Colombian president urges Trump to distance himself from Netanyahu

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called on US President Donald Trump to distance himself from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking at the Friday funeral in Chicago of US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, Petro addressed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Petro hailed Jackson as a "living symbol of the struggle for freedom" for people of African descent across the Americas.

Calling on Trump to distance himself from Netanyahu, Petro said: "Today is the time for the US president to completely separate himself from the person who is pushing humanity toward the abyss."

Petro said humanity must unite against the current conflict in the Middle East.

"It is time for all of us to come together because there is no weapon capable of stopping missiles," he stressed. "The only thing that can stand against them is the power of words backed by the masses, by all humanity."

Blaming Netanyahu for the conflict, Petro stressed that peace in the Middle East must be achieved rapidly.

Petro's remarks got strong applause from participants, with some standing in support.

During the ceremony, the Colombian leader was also seen briefly speaking with former US President Barack Obama.