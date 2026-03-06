US lifts Russia-related sanctions on Dubai-based company

The US Treasury Department on Friday removed sanctions on a Dubai-based company that had been blacklisted as part of Washington's measures against Russia.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that Globe Trekkers LLC, registered in the United Arab Emirates, was removed from its "Specially Designated Nationals" list without an explanation for the decision.

The company, located on Salah Al Din Street in Dubai's Deira district, had been sanctioned under Executive Order 14024, which targets individuals and entities supporting Russia.

The order carries secondary sanctions risk, meaning non-US persons could also face penalties for dealings with listed parties.

While OFAC did not provide a reason for the delisting, the removal takes effect as of March 6, 2026.