US, Israel use over 3,000 munitions in first 36 hours of Iran war

More than 3,000 precision-guided munitions and interceptors were used in the first 36 hours of the US-Israeli offensive against Iran, revealing a major weakness in the supply chain.

Estimates by the Payne Institute indicated that Iran launched over 1,000 weapons across the region, including around 380 ballistic missiles, 700 Shahed drones, and 50 air defense missiles, prompting large-scale interception attempts by the US, Israel, and Gulf countries that have been targets of Iranian retaliatory attacks.

During the opening phase of the campaign, US forces used a wide range of offensive weapons, including 210 JDAM precision-guided bombs, 120 Tomahawk cruise missiles, 120 low-cost drones, and 90 AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles targeting Iranian radar systems.

Israeli forces also conducted extensive strikes, using about 280 Spice-guided bombs, 140 smart bomb kits, 70 Rampage supersonic missiles, and 50 Delilah cruise or loitering missiles, according to the estimates.

Defensive systems were also heavily used to intercept Iranian attacks. The US fired approximately 180 SM-2/SM-3/SM-6 naval interceptors, 90 Patriot PAC-2/PAC-3 missiles, and 40 THAAD interceptors, while Israel deployed 70 Iron Dome Tamir interceptors, 40 Arrow missiles, and 35 David's Sling interceptors.

Regional partners also participated in air defense efforts, with Gulf states launching about 250 Patriot PAC-3 interceptors and 30 THAAD missiles, the estimates showed.

The intense exchange of missiles and drones underscored a broader strategic challenge, according to media reports. While defensive systems have largely intercepted incoming attacks, the cost and volume of munitions used are placing significant strain on Western supply chains.

Replenishing these arsenals is not only a financial challenge but also a supply-chain issue tied to critical minerals, including cobalt, tungsten, and rare earth elements that are essential for guidance systems, electronics, and rocket motors.

Many of these materials are sourced from limited suppliers, with China dominating several key mineral markets, raising concerns that prolonged conflict could expose vulnerabilities in Western defense manufacturing capacity.