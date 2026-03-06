 Contact Us
News World Qatar warns war will force Gulf to stop energy exports within weeks

Qatar warns war will force Gulf to stop energy exports within weeks

Warning of prolonged shocks to the global energy supply chain, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi stated that it will take "weeks to months" for the country to return to a normal cycle of liquefied natural gas deliveries.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 06,2026
Subscribe
QATAR WARNS WAR WILL FORCE GULF TO STOP ENERGY EXPORTS WITHIN WEEKS

Qatar's energy minister ⁠Saad al-Kaabi ⁠said that even if ⁠the war ended immediately, it would take ⁠Qatar "weeks to ⁠months" to return to a normal ⁠cycle of deliveries, he told the ⁠Financial ‌Times ‌in ⁠an ‌interview published on ⁠Friday.