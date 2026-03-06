NewsWorld
Qatar warns war will force Gulf to stop energy exports within weeks
Qatar warns war will force Gulf to stop energy exports within weeks
Warning of prolonged shocks to the global energy supply chain, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi stated that it will take "weeks to months" for the country to return to a normal cycle of liquefied natural gas deliveries.
Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi said that even if the war ended immediately, it would take Qatar "weeks to months" to return to a normal cycle of deliveries, he told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.