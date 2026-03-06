Poland warns US arms deliveries to Europe may face delays

Poland's defense minister warned on Friday that escalating tensions in the Middle East could delay deliveries of US-made military equipment to European countries, including Poland.

"There is no information at this moment about delays, but we are analyzing the situation very carefully," Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said in an interview with Polish radio station RMF FM.

The minister said that any escalation in the Middle East could put additional pressure on the defense industry, which is already working at near full capacity due to the war in Ukraine.

"Polish, European and American defense industries must switch into sixth gear," he said. "The Western arms industry must go into full alert mode."

Kosiniak-Kamysz also stressed that the US remains Poland's key security partner and supplier of advanced military equipment, including missile systems, aircraft and armored vehicles. However, he acknowledged that global demand for weapons has surged since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Equipment is being consumed not only by the US but also by its allies in the Persian Gulf," he said, warning that any major conflict involving Iran could further stretch production capacity.

Poland has embarked on one of Europe's most ambitious military modernization programs, placing major orders for US-made systems such as Patriot air defense batteries, HIMARS rocket artillery and F-35 fighter jets.

Warsaw has also purchased large quantities of equipment from South Korea as part of its effort to rapidly strengthen the armed forces after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that the defense industry faces a difficult balancing act between fulfilling existing contracts for European allies and meeting new demand generated by conflicts in other regions.

"If tensions escalate in the Middle East, Russia could also benefit economically," he added, pointing to the possibility that disruption to oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz could push up global energy prices and boost Russian revenues.

Despite the uncertainty, the minister stressed that Poland continues to prioritize military support for Ukraine and its own rearmament program.

Poland plans to spend around 4.7% of its GDP on defense this year, one of the highest levels among NATO members.

"We must increase production across the entire defense sector," Kosiniak-Kamysz said. "Security today depends not only on soldiers but also on factories."