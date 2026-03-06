INDONESIA TO EXIT TRUMPS GAZA BOARD IF PALESTINIANS NOT BENEFITTED

Indonesia will withdraw from the Board of Peace, initiated by US President Donald Trump, if it fails to support Palestinian independence, President Prabowo Subianto told Islamic scholars in Jakarta, state-run media reported on Friday.

The Indonesian leader conveyed the position during a meeting with more than 160 Islamic scholars at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Thursday evening, state-run Antara News reported, citing Cholil Nafis, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

The president is "determined to direct it (Board of Peace) toward Palestinian independence. He is ready to withdraw if the council fails to advocate for this cause," Nafis told reporters after the meeting with Prabowo.

He said the Indonesian government intends to use its role in the forum to advocate for Palestinian interests.

Separately, Nafis suggested that Indonesia should prioritize diplomatic efforts through international institutions such as the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for the Palestinian cause.

Prabowo had previously raised the possibility of leaving the initiative during another meeting last month with religious leaders in Jakarta.

Last month, during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, DC, Prabowo pledged 8,000 or more troops to the International Stabilization Force in Gaza.

Trump announced the establishment of the "Board of Peace" on Jan. 15 as part of his broader plan for Gaza, after a ceasefire agreement was reached on Oct. 10, 2025. The board was authorized by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in November 2025.

Since a ceasefire agreement took effect last October, Israel has killed 618 Palestinians and wounded 1,663 in daily ceasefire violations involving strikes and gunfire.

The ceasefire followed the genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, that lasted two years and killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, most of them women and children, and destroyed about 90% of civilian infrastructure in the territory.