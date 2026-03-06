BERLIN WARNS AGAINST LOSING SIGHT OF UKRAINES NEEDS AMID IRAN WAR

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday warned against neglecting Ukraine's need for air defence supplies aginst the backdrop of the war in the Middle East, where demand has skyrocketed since Iran started mounting counter-attacks.
"Everyone knows that air defences and air defence missiles are a rare commodity globally. The ongoing war in the Middle East must not cause us to lose focus on the war in Europe, the war against Ukraine," Pistorius told reporters in Berlin.
"We must continue doing everything to support Ukraine while not leaving the Gulf countries alone, maybe (helping them out) here and there with equipment or logistics."