BERLIN WARNS AGAINST LOSING SIGHT OF UKRAINES NEEDS AMID IRAN WAR

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Friday warned against ⁠neglecting Ukraine's need ⁠for air defence supplies aginst the backdrop of the ⁠war in the Middle East, where demand has skyrocketed since Iran started mounting counter-attacks.

"Everyone knows that air defences and air defence missiles are ⁠a ⁠rare commodity globally. The ongoing war in the Middle East must not cause us to lose focus on ⁠the war in Europe, the war against Ukraine," Pistorius told reporters in Berlin.

"We must continue doing everything ⁠to ‌support ‌Ukraine while not leaving ⁠the ‌Gulf countries alone, maybe (helping them out) here ⁠and there ⁠with equipment or ⁠logistics."









