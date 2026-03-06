News World Bahrain says Iranian strikes hit Manama hotel, residential buildings

Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced early Friday that several civilian structures in the capital city of Manama were struck during a wave of Iranian attacks.

Several buildings were damaged in Iranian attacks on Bahrain early Friday, the Gulf state's Interior Ministry said.



Two residential buildings and a hotel in the capital Manama were targeted in what the ministry described as "Iranian aggression."



A fire that broke out in a flat in one of the buildings was extinguished, authorities said, adding that no one died in the attacks.



Iran has been responding to ongoing US-Israeli military strikes over the past week with attacks across the Gulf region.



The small island state of Bahrain in the Gulf said it has intercepted dozens of Iranian missiles and more than 120 Iranian drones.



Iranian strikes in the country have also targeted residential areas, an oil facility and a major US naval base.



One person has been killed in the attacks so far, authorities said.



Saudi Arabia said it also came under fire again. The Defence Ministry said a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the north-east of Riyadh.











