Russia launches consultations with Iraq, Palestine, Türkiye amid US-Israel-Iran conflict

Russia's top diplomats held consultations Wednesday with officials from Iraq, Palestine and Türkiye as tensions escalated following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, which according to a Russian Foreign Ministry's stamement was focused on the urgency of stopping hostilities and returning to the path of political and diplomatic settlement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko separately met Palestinian Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal in Moscow, where the two sides exchanged views on the situation in Gaza and on the formation of the US-promoted Board of Peace.

Another deputy foreign minister, Andrey Rudenko, also held talks with Turkish Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç on the crisis surrounding Iran and broader developments in the Middle East.

"Russia's principled position in favor of the need for the swift de-escalation of the conflict, resolving all issues through political and diplomatic methods, and ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure was confirmed," the ministry's statement read.

Moscow also reiterated its readiness to help facilitate efforts aimed at reaching a settlement.

The US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked sites in Gulf countries.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to destroy Iran's missiles, raze its missile industry to the ground and annihilate the navy, reiterating that it cannot have a nuclear weapon.

The escalation came as talks between Washington and Tehran on Iran's nuclear program were ongoing under Oman's mediation.