More EU citizens consider leaving Germany over rising costs, discrimination: Report

Rising costs, discrimination and a lack of belonging are prompting more EU citizens to consider leaving Germany, TVP World reported Wednesday.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 04,2026
More European Union citizens are considering leaving Germany because of rising costs, discrimination and a lack of belonging, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported Wednesday.

For the first time in 15 years, more EU citizens are leaving Germany than arriving, the broadcaster said, citing a study commissioned by Germany's federal government commissioner for migration, refugees and integration, Natalie Pawlik.

The report found that 35% of surveyed EU citizens are considering leaving Germany, while 13% have taken concrete steps to do so.

Among respondents, 42% cited housing costs as a key reason for wanting to leave, while 36% pointed to overall living expenses.

Nearly 39% said they do not feel fully integrated into German society. Between 15% and 28% reported experiencing discrimination.

Other challenges cited included language barriers and difficulties in getting professional qualifications recognized.