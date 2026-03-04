More EU citizens consider leaving Germany over rising costs, discrimination: Report

More European Union citizens are considering leaving Germany because of rising costs, discrimination and a lack of belonging, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported Wednesday.

For the first time in 15 years, more EU citizens are leaving Germany than arriving, the broadcaster said, citing a study commissioned by Germany's federal government commissioner for migration, refugees and integration, Natalie Pawlik.

The report found that 35% of surveyed EU citizens are considering leaving Germany, while 13% have taken concrete steps to do so.

Among respondents, 42% cited housing costs as a key reason for wanting to leave, while 36% pointed to overall living expenses.

Nearly 39% said they do not feel fully integrated into German society. Between 15% and 28% reported experiencing discrimination.

Other challenges cited included language barriers and difficulties in getting professional qualifications recognized.