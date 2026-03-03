UN urges investigation into 'horrific' attack on Iran school

The U.N. human rights office urged the "forces" behind an attack ⁠on a ⁠girls' school in Iran to investigate and share insights into ⁠the "horrific" incident, without naming them.

"The High Commissioner (Volker Turk) calls for a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the attack. The ⁠onus is ⁠on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it," U.N. human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a ⁠Geneva press briefing, describing the incident as "horrific".

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said U.S. forces "would not deliberately target a ⁠school", ‌after ‌Iranian state media reported ⁠over 160 ‌were killed on the first ⁠day of ⁠the U.S. and Israeli attacks ⁠on Iran.