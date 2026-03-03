UN urges investigation into 'horrific' attack on Iran school

The U.N. human rights office urged the "forces" behind an attack on a girls' school in Iran to investigate and share insights into the "horrific" incident, without naming them.
"The High Commissioner (Volker Turk) calls for a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the attack. The onus is on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it," U.N. human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva press briefing, describing the incident as "horrific".
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said U.S. forces "would not deliberately target a school", after Iranian state media reported over 160 were killed on the first day of the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.