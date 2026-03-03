UN rights chief demands investigation into deadly strike on girls’ school in Iran

The UN human rights chief Volker Turk demanded a "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances" Tuesday into a strike on a school in southern Iran that killed more than 160 girls amid US-Israel attacks.

"The onus is on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it. We call on them to make public the findings and ensure accountability and redress for victims," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said during a weekly media briefing.

She noted that "the fear, the panic, the anxiety" experienced by people in the Middle East was "entirely avoidable," underlining that the situation is widening by the hour and "playing out our worst fears."

"UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk says he is deeply shocked by the impacts of the widespread hostilities on civilians and civilian infrastructure since the conflict erupted on Saturday with Israel and the United States of America's attacks on Iran, Iran's response against States across the region, as well as Hezbollah's subsequent entry into the conflict," Shamdasani added.

She urged all parties to abide by the law of war, encouraging the protection of civilians and civilian objects.

"The High Commissioner calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, prevent further escalation, and take all feasible measures to protect civilians, including foreign nationals, as well as critical infrastructure. Returning to the negotiating table is the one and only way to bring an end to the killing, destruction and despair," said Shamdasani.

She also noted that any attack must comply with the fundamental principles of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law, reiterating Turk's demand that parties "come to their senses, and to end this violence."

"We are also gravely concerned by the escalation of hostilities in Lebanon after Hezbollah fired barrages of projectiles into Israel, and the heavy counterstrikes of Israel, including in Beirut. We urge both parties to immediately end this major escalation in violence and to return to the agreed ceasefire," Shamdasani added.

'PROTECTION OF HEALTH IS NON-NEGOTIABLE,' WHO SAYS



A spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) reaffirmed that no casualties were reported, except for the evacuation of patients after Tehran's Gandhi Hospital was reportedly damaged during the bombardment Saturday of the Iranian capital.

"The National Emergency Medical Organization stated that several hospitals and prehospital emergency posts have been damaged. In addition, one paramedic has been injured. Protection of health is non-negotiable: the protection of civilians, health workers and health facilities is an obligation under international humanitarian law," Tarik Jasarevic said during the briefing.

Jasarevic said that no request for WHO support has been received from Iran, assuring that the UN agency is closely monitoring the situation.

"The most immediate public health impact is not only new casualties, but a regional shock that disrupts care delivery, supply chains, staff safety, and humanitarian access across multiple crises that were already overstretched," he added.