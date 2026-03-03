Trump says US war supplies mean it can fight 'forever'

Donald Trump said the U.S. military has enough stockpiled weapons to fight wars "forever", as the Republican president and his administration continued their push to ⁠justify a broad, open-ended ⁠war on Iran with shifting aims and timeline.

In a social media post overnight, Trump said there was a "virtually unlimited supply" ⁠of U.S. munitions and that "wars can be fought "forever," and very successfully, using just these supplies."

"The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!!" he wrote.

His comments late on Monday come as the conflict enters its fourth day following U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran on Saturday.

Trump, who began his second term last ⁠year, ⁠campaigned in part on not starting any wars and instead focusing on the economy and has long derided the United States' wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Some top MAGA influencers have spoken out against the latest Iran strikes even as Republicans have been generally supportive despite potential ⁠political risks ahead of November's midterm elections.

Trump earlier on Monday offered no details on how long the campaign against Tehran would last, but said it had been projected to last four to five weeks.

"We're already substantially ahead of our time projections. But whatever ⁠the ‌time ‌is, it's OK. Whatever it ⁠takes," he said in his first ‌public event since the conflict began, speaking briefly about the war ahead of ⁠a Medal of Honor ceremony ⁠at the White House.

Trump has not given a ⁠televised address to the nation, as is customary at times of military action.

Trump says "too late" for talks with Iran

Trump said ⁠that Tehran wanted to talk but ⁠it was too late, as the United States continued its military ⁠operation ⁠against Iran.

"Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They ⁠want to talk. I said "Too Late!" Trump said ⁠in ‌a ‌Truth Social post ⁠commenting ‌on an opinion ⁠piece.







