Japan urges vessels to avoid Persian Gulf amid Iran strikes

Japan has asked its ships to steer clear of the Persian Gulf following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, local media reported Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the Transport Ministry has advised vessels already in the Persian Gulf to dock at safe locations, according to Kyodo News.

More than 40 Japan-linked ships, including oil tankers, are currently in the Persian Gulf, with at least three vessels halting attempts to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Japan imports about 95% of its crude oil from the Middle East, most of which passes through the narrow waterway.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday urged Iranian Ambassador to Tokyo Peiman Seadat to help ensure the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait handles roughly one-fifth of global oil trade and significant liquefied natural gas exports from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. About 20% of the world's daily oil consumption -- nearly 20 million barrels -- moves through the corridor.

Shipping data showed transit volumes on March 1 were down 86% compared with the 2026 average.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also reported multiple maritime incidents described as attacks on Sunday.

While Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates operate pipelines that bypass the strait, their combined capacity accounts for only a portion of the crude typically transported through the route.



