Iran nuclear site suffered 'recent damage': UN nuclear agency

The UN nuclear watchdog said Tuesday that a key Iranian nuclear site suffered "recent damage", a day after Iran said the underground uranium enrichment plant was attacked.

"Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran's underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant. No radiological consequence expected," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a post on X.

The UN agency said on Monday there was "no indication" any nuclear installations had been hit. Iran's ambassador to the IAEA said on Monday that Tehran had informed the agency that Natanz was attacked.







