CNN Turk reporter and cameraman detained by Israeli security forces in Tel Aviv

CNN Turk correspondent Emrah Çakmak and cameraman Halil Kahraman were detained by security forces while reporting live from Israel.

It was reported that the two journalists were taken into custody by Israeli security units while covering developments in the capital, Tel Aviv.

AK Party Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik said in a statement on his social media account, "The detention of CNN Türk reporter Emrah Çakmak and cameraman Halil Kahraman by Israeli forces is an attack on press freedom. This detention decision is unacceptable. The journalists must be released immediately. We are closely following the matter."





Head of Türkiye's Directorate of Communications Burhanettin Duran also said in a statement, "We are once again faced with one of Israel's attacks on the press aimed at concealing the truth. I have learned that CNN Türk reporter Emrah Çakmak and cameraman Halil Kahraman have been detained in Israel. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that our journalist colleagues are released as soon as possible and are closely monitoring the situation."