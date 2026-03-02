Malaysian Premier Anwar denounces US, Israeli attacks on Iran

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday condemned the US and Israel's attack on Iran as a "flagrant" violation of international law, reiterating his calls for a ceasefire.

"Malaysia strongly condemns the assault on Iran by the US and Zionist regime," Anwar said during a special session of the parliament in Kuala Lumpur, state-run Bernama News reported.

"Iran is a free and sovereign state, and no matter what your differences are, what they are doing goes against global order," he added, calling for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire."

Dubbing the attacks on Iran as "barbaric and illegal," Anwar said his country will leverage its "good" relations with Russia and China to voice calls for an end to attacks on Iran.

Anwar slammed Israel as the only country allowed to act with impunity, citing Tel Aviv's assault on several countries in the last four years alone.

"Yet, Israel is the only country that continuously violates international resolutions. Today it is Iran, yesterday Lebanon, and before that Iraq and Syria, while the slaughter of the people of Palestine and Gaza continues to this day," Anwar added.

Supporting Anwar's condemnation, Opposition Leader Hamzah Zainudin commended the government for unequivocally slamming Washington and Israel for what he described as an inhuman attack on Iran.