Kirkuk schools close for 2 days following death of Iran’s Khamenei

Schools in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk will suspend classes for two days following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, local authorities announced.

In a written statement, the Kirkuk administration said the decision was taken in response to Khamenei's death in US-Israeli attacks, adding that the move aligns with Iraq's national mourning period. The Iraqi government has declared three days of official mourning over the incident.

Khamenei was among several senior Iranian officials killed in a joint US-Israeli military campaign launched Saturday, according to reports.

Tehran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries. In the ensuing escalation, three US service members were killed and five others seriously wounded, officials said.