US, Israeli strikes hit parts of Iran’s state television headquarters in Tehran

Iran reported US-Israeli airstrikes on parts of the state television headquarters in the capital Tehran on Sunday evening.

The state-run Press TV said US and Israeli warplanes hit parts of the headquarters of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in Tehran.

Attacks also targeted residential districts in the capital, the broadcaster added.

Meanwhile, the state news agency IRNA reported that explosions were heard in the eastern, southeastern and central areas of Tehran.

No information was yet available about casualties.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.

