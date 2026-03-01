UN relief chief stresses protection of civilians amid Middle East strikes

UN relief chief Tom Fletcher said Saturday that humanitarian teams are prepared to respond to the effects of strikes in the Middle East.

"In close touch today with our humanitarian teams across Middle East - ready to respond to humanitarian impact of strikes swiftly and effectively.

"Civilians must be protected," Fletcher wrote on US social media company X.

The US and Israel launched a major military operation against Iran on Saturday that President Donald Trump said was intended to degrade Tehran's military capabilities and neutralize what Washington describes as a nuclear threat. He urged Iranians to "take over your government" once the strikes conclude.

In retaliation, Iran fired drones and missiles toward Israel and struck US military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.