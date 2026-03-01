UN NUCLEAR WATCHDOGS BOARD TO MEET ON IRAN

The board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will hold a special session Monday to discuss military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran, the UN watchdog said Saturday.

The meeting requested by Russia will be held at the agency's headquarters in Vienna at 9 am (0800GMT).

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will open the closed-door meeting with an introductory statement, according to the agency.

The US and Israel launched a major joint military operation against Iran on Saturday that President Donald Trump said was intended to degrade Tehran's military capabilities and neutralize a nuclear threat. He urged the Iranian people to "take over your government" once the strikes conclude.

In retaliation, Iran fired drones and missiles toward Israel and struck US military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Earlier, the IAEA said it was "closely" monitoring developments in the Middle East, and urged restraint to avoid any nuclear safety risks to people in the region.

"The IAEA is in permanent contact with countries in the region, so far no evidence of any radiological impact. The Agency will keep monitoring the situation and informing," it said.