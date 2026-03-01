US defense chief reaffirms commitment to countering Iranian threats

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday underscored the US resolve to counter Iranian threats and protect American citizens abroad.

"Overnight, on President (Donald) Trump's orders, the Department of War commenced Operation Epic Fury — the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history.

"The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal — and now they are suffering the consequences," Hegseth wrote on US social media company X.

The US and Israel launched a major military operation against Iran on Saturday that Trump said was intended to degrade Tehran's military capabilities and neutralize a nuclear threat. He urged the Iranian people to "take over your government" once the strikes conclude.

In retaliation, Iran fired drones and missiles toward Israel and struck US military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Hegseth claimed that for almost 50 years, Iran has targeted and killed Americans, "always seeking the world's most powerful weapons to further their radical cause."

"We will not tolerate powerful missiles targeting the American people. Those missiles will be destroyed, along with Iran's missile production. The Iranian navy will be destroyed," he added.

Echoing Trump, Hegseth said Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

"The United States did not start this conflict, but we will finish it. If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world — as Iran has — then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you," he added.