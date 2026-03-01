Some Iranians celebrate after Trump says Khamenei was killed

 Contact Us
Following U.S. President Donald Trump's explosive claim that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the massive joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, scenes of jubilation broke out across Iran on Sunday.

Published March 01,2026
Some Iranians celebrated in the streets of Tehran and several ⁠other cities ⁠after U.S. President Donald Trump said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had ⁠been killed in U.S.-Israel strikes on the Islamic Republic, witnesses said on Sunday.

Iran has yet to comment on Trump's statement.

Witnesses contacted inside ⁠Iran ⁠said the celebrations took place in Tehran, the nearby city of Karaj and the central city of Isfahan.

Videos posted on social ⁠media, which were not immediately verified by Reuters, also showed celebrations in other places, such as Shiraz and Abdanan, ⁠with ‌cars ‌honking horns and ⁠carrying pictures of ‌protesters killed in the crackdown on ⁠the January anti-government ⁠demonstrations.




