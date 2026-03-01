Some Iranians celebrate after Trump says Khamenei was killed

Some Iranians celebrated in the streets of Tehran and several other cities after U.S. President Donald Trump said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in U.S.-Israel strikes on the Islamic Republic, witnesses said on Sunday.
Iran has yet to comment on Trump's statement.
Witnesses contacted inside Iran said the celebrations took place in Tehran, the nearby city of Karaj and the central city of Isfahan.
Videos posted on social media, which were not immediately verified by Reuters, also showed celebrations in other places, such as Shiraz and Abdanan, with cars honking horns and carrying pictures of protesters killed in the crackdown on the January anti-government demonstrations.