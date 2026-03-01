Some Iranians celebrate after Trump says Khamenei was killed

Some Iranians celebrated in the streets of Tehran and several ⁠other cities ⁠after U.S. President Donald Trump said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had ⁠been killed in U.S.-Israel strikes on the Islamic Republic, witnesses said on Sunday.

Iran has yet to comment on Trump's statement.

Witnesses contacted inside ⁠Iran ⁠said the celebrations took place in Tehran, the nearby city of Karaj and the central city of Isfahan.

Videos posted on social ⁠media, which were not immediately verified by Reuters, also showed celebrations in other places, such as Shiraz and Abdanan, ⁠with ‌cars ‌honking horns and ⁠carrying pictures of ‌protesters killed in the crackdown on ⁠the January anti-government ⁠demonstrations.



