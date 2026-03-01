Erdoğan discusses recent Mideast developments with Qatari emir, UAE president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate calls with senior Gulf leaders following recent attacks in the region, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said Sunday.

In his call with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Erdoğan expressed his sorrow about attacks directed at the UAE by Iran, the directorate said on US social media company X.

The attacks were in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks against Iran earlier Saturday.

Erdoğan discussed the latest situation in the region with Al Nahyan, it added.

The president also spoke with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Turkish president extended his well wishes following the attacks and received detailed information from Al Thani on the situation in Qatar.

