Uzbekistan expresses ‘deep concern’ about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes

Uzbekistan expressed "deep concern" Friday about border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Uzbekistan "calls on the parties to immediately ceasefire, exercise maximum restraint, and prevent further escalation of tensions."

"Convinced that all emerging differences should be resolved exclusively by peaceful, political, and diplomatic means based on the principles of mutual respect, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," it added.

Pakistan and Afghanistan, the latter of which also borders Uzbekistan, have seen fierce clashes since late Thursday, which have killed at least 29 people, including four civilians, 12 Pakistani soldiers and 13 Afghan troops.

Kabul announced Thursday that it launched border attacks against Pakistan for airstrikes Sunday by Islamabad inside Afghanistan, which left many dead. Pakistan responded with heavy fire and new airstrikes in the Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia provinces early Friday.



