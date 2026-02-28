US, UK advise citizens in Qatar to shelter in place after Israeli attack

The US and UK embassies in Qatar on Saturday advised their citizens to shelter in place and take precautionary measures following Israel's attack on Iran.

In a message posted on the US social media company X, the US Embassy said it was "implementing a shelter-in-place for all personnel," urging US nationals in Qatar to adopt similar precautions "until further notice."

"Find a secure location within your residence or another safe building," the embassy said, adding that citizens should avoid demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and stay alert to their surroundings. It also advised monitoring local media for updates and being ready to adjust plans as the situation develops.

Following the US advisory, the British Embassy in Doha also urged UK citizens in Qatar to "shelter in place until further notice" in a written statement. Officials warned of a "heightened risk of regional tension" and said citizens should follow instructions from local authorities.

"Escalation could lead to travel disruption and other unanticipated impacts," the statement added.

Israel launched the "preemptive" attack early Saturday under the name 'Lion's Roar,' declaring a "special and immediate" state of emergency across the country.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed "major combat operations" in Iran aimed at defending the American people by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."





