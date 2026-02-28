Russia condemns ‘unprovoked armed attack’ on Iran by US, Israel

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday condemned the "unprovoked armed attack" on Iran by the US and Israel, a ministry statement said.

In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Lavrov said the strikes on Iran violate the principles and norms of international law and disregard the grave consequences for regional and global stability and security.

He noted Russia's readiness, including at the UN Security Council, to facilitate the search for peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect, and a balance of interests.

Lavrov also emphasized the need to immediately cease attacks against Iran and return to a political and diplomatic resolution.

Araghchi, for his part, briefed Lavrov on steps taken by the Iranian leadership to repel US and Israeli "aggression," saying that Iran plans to urgently convene a meeting of the UN Security Council, according to the statement.

Israel launched the attack on Iran early Saturday under the name "Lion's Roar," declaring a "special and immediate" state of emergency across the country.

US President Donald Trump also confirmed "major combat operations" in Iran aimed at defending the American people by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."

Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel and the US have begun a joint operation against Iran to eliminate what he described as an "existential threat" posed by the Iranian regime.

The attacks come as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program had been ongoing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

Last June, the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Israel-Iran war.