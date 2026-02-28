New York City mayor calls US, Israeli attacks on Iran 'catastrophic escalation'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday criticized the latest military attacks by the US and Israel against Iran, calling it "a catastrophic escalation."

"Today's military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression," Mamdani said in a post on the US social media platform X.

"Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war," he said, adding: "Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change."

Mamdani stressed that Americans would rather have "relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace."

"I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials," he wrote, adding that proactive steps are underway, including enhanced patrols.

Addressing Iranian New Yorkers, Mamdani said: "You are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here."

His remarks come after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday morning, claiming it was meant to remove "threats" posed by the Iranian "regime."

In response, Iran targeted Israel and the US bases in the region with missiles and drones.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that Iran's strikes on US military bases in the Middle East "do not target specific countries but are limited to military sites."